Photo 3824
just some early morning quiet
this week's prompt at 52Frames is "peace"... i had no idea what to do with this... we were away overnight to Stratford to see a couple plays and i went for an early morning walk along the river... and bumped into this heron... it will have to do 🙃
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
28th August 2022 6:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
bird
,
silhouette
,
stratford
,
52frames-2022-northy
Call me Joe
ace
Stunning silhouette ❤️⭐️❤️
August 29th, 2022
