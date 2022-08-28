Previous
just some early morning quiet by northy
Photo 3824

just some early morning quiet

this week's prompt at 52Frames is "peace"... i had no idea what to do with this... we were away overnight to Stratford to see a couple plays and i went for an early morning walk along the river... and bumped into this heron... it will have to do 🙃
28th August 2022

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?


Call me Joe ace
Stunning silhouette ❤️⭐️❤️
August 29th, 2022  
