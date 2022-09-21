Previous
SOOC nightime by northy
Photo 3845

SOOC nightime

a bit of a craptastic mess, but figured i should make the most of the night lights in the 2 minutes i slotted to photography tonight...
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1053% complete

