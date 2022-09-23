Sign up
Photo 3846
lightshow (sooc)
the blob in the middle is the rising sun reflected off a building... the strips of light are reflections from the office... and that's pretty much all she wrote!
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4871
photos
334
followers
42
following
1053% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd September 2022 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
reflection
,
abstract
,
sooc
,
craptastic mess
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
nf-sooc-2022-northy
Eugene Frenkel
ace
Wow
September 24th, 2022
