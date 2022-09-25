Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3849
the camera said it was straight; the camera lied
and this is the bit about sooc that i find particularly frustrating...
i mean - i get the point of thee exercise... to make us really think about getting it as right in camera as possible... but some things are super easy to fix in post, sooooooooo.....
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
window
,
sooc
,
canted
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
nf-sooc-2022-northy
Call me Joe
ace
Yes,camera lied but who cares,concept is perfectly perfect ❤️⭐️
September 25th, 2022
Richard Sayer
ace
No, the camera was straight - look at the windowsill - but the camera wasn't square onto the image... I'm always having trouble with that!
September 25th, 2022
