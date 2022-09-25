Previous
the camera said it was straight; the camera lied by northy
the camera said it was straight; the camera lied

and this is the bit about sooc that i find particularly frustrating...

i mean - i get the point of thee exercise... to make us really think about getting it as right in camera as possible... but some things are super easy to fix in post, sooooooooo.....
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Call me Joe ace
Yes,camera lied but who cares,concept is perfectly perfect ❤️⭐️
September 25th, 2022  
Richard Sayer ace
No, the camera was straight - look at the windowsill - but the camera wasn't square onto the image... I'm always having trouble with that!
September 25th, 2022  
