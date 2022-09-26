Previous
uhm... by northy
Photo 3850

uhm...

so - i happen to work on the same floor as our legal branch works (well - used to work - but never mind that now)... and every once in a while i find something odd on the shelf in the hallway... like this humongous book of Chaucer... i have NO clue why this book would be in the office... none... zip... zero... zilch... nada... but there it was... sitting over the label "legal books"...

this one is "almost" straight... if i could tweak i would fix that and crop a smidgeon off the left... however, i figure this will do for a quick sooc snap of the day...
☠northy

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Light reading for lunch hour. (o;
September 27th, 2022  
Daryl O'Hare ace
Ha. I have this book and have read most of it! It does have nuggets of legal advice (just as Shakespeare would about how to run a kingdom-or not). This cracks me up! Brush up on the middle English.
September 27th, 2022  
