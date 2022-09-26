uhm...

so - i happen to work on the same floor as our legal branch works (well - used to work - but never mind that now)... and every once in a while i find something odd on the shelf in the hallway... like this humongous book of Chaucer... i have NO clue why this book would be in the office... none... zip... zero... zilch... nada... but there it was... sitting over the label "legal books"...



this one is "almost" straight... if i could tweak i would fix that and crop a smidgeon off the left... however, i figure this will do for a quick sooc snap of the day...