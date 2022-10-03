Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3857
nuit blanche: Ho'reh Tih Yeh Kuh
this is one of the pieces that was part of the ho'reh yeh tih yeh kuh installation at nuit blanche...
from the description:
"Experience Indigenous-made fashion by seven Indigenous designers, through several fashion vignettes.
Ho'reh Tih Yeh Kuh means "to see the horizon at dawn" and this show was conceived from contrasting two stories, "The Woman on the Land from Denesuline territory in Treaty 10" and "the Cave by Plato".
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4885
photos
332
followers
42
following
1056% complete
View this month »
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st October 2022 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fashion
,
nuit blanche
,
nbto22
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close