nuit blanche: Ho'reh Tih Yeh Kuh

this is one of the pieces that was part of the ho'reh yeh tih yeh kuh installation at nuit blanche...



from the description:



"Experience Indigenous-made fashion by seven Indigenous designers, through several fashion vignettes.



Ho'reh Tih Yeh Kuh means "to see the horizon at dawn" and this show was conceived from contrasting two stories, "The Woman on the Land from Denesuline territory in Treaty 10" and "the Cave by Plato".