Previous
Next
union station by northy
Photo 3858

union station

one of my favourite bits of architecture to shoot around Toronto... taken last Saturday night when @summerfield and i took in nuit blanche...
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
awesome shot. glad there's not a lot of people milling about but the placement of those two shows your impeccable eye for timing and composition. aces!
October 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise