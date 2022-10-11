Sign up
Photo 3865
i give you... the world...
the prompt at 52Frames this week is to shoot "through" something... so yesterday when i went down to the lake i brought my lens ball along for the ride... here is one of the results... and just so we're clear, LR says the horizon is straight 🤪
(do cityscapes count as landscapes?)
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4893
photos
332
followers
42
following
3857
3858
3859
3860
3862
3863
3864
3865
3858
3859
3860
3862
3863
3864
727
3865
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
10th October 2022 7:42am
Tags
rocks
,
clouds
,
toronto
,
cityscape
,
cn tower
,
lens ball
,
52frames-2022-northy
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool’
October 12th, 2022
KWind
ace
This is wonderful! FAV.
October 12th, 2022
