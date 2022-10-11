Previous
i give you... the world... by northy
Photo 3865

i give you... the world...

the prompt at 52Frames this week is to shoot "through" something... so yesterday when i went down to the lake i brought my lens ball along for the ride... here is one of the results... and just so we're clear, LR says the horizon is straight 🤪

(do cityscapes count as landscapes?)

11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Beautiful
October 12th, 2022  
Very cool’
October 12th, 2022  
This is wonderful! FAV.
October 12th, 2022  
