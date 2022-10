did somebody say.... "alien"?

i was debating whether to post this or not... it's a bit of a fail... i was trying something for my panning push challenge and this was the result... i would have kept trying to see if i could do better, but i was getting dizzy... 🥴



(basically - i had the camera on a slow shutter speed and i held it pointed at me at arms' length while i spun around in a circle)