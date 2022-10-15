Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3868
punkin
for the mundane squash challenge... and possibly for 52Frames... this was shot with some saran covering the lens... usually i smear vaseline on the saran, but this time i just tried a double layer of saran...
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4896
photos
332
followers
42
following
1059% complete
View this month »
3860
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
Latest from all albums
3862
3863
3864
727
3865
3866
3867
3868
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
15th October 2022 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
halloween
,
pumpkin
,
saran
,
saran wrap
,
52frames-2022-northy
,
mundane-squash
haskar
ace
Beautiful effect. Fav
October 15th, 2022
JackieR
ace
That's oh so clever
October 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close