punkin by northy
punkin

for the mundane squash challenge... and possibly for 52Frames... this was shot with some saran covering the lens... usually i smear vaseline on the saran, but this time i just tried a double layer of saran...
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
haskar ace
Beautiful effect. Fav
October 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
That's oh so clever
October 15th, 2022  
