there's a light... by northy
Photo 3872

there's a light...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4G-hjfMR4U

this week on 52Frames the prompt is "black and white minimalism"... i'm at a loss... 95% of what i do is "black and white minimalism"... anyhoo... this is what occurred tonight... hoping something else springs to mind over thee next three days!
20th October 2022

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
