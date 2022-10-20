Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3872
there's a light...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4G-hjfMR4U
this week on 52Frames the prompt is "black and white minimalism"... i'm at a loss... 95% of what i do is "black and white minimalism"... anyhoo... this is what occurred tonight... hoping something else springs to mind over thee next three days!
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4900
photos
333
followers
42
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th October 2022 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
minimalism
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2022-northy
,
songtitle-90
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close