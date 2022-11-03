window / lighting

yeah - totally cheating here... but hey - my project, my rules 🥴



for the one week only challenge... tonight's prompt is "window lighting"...



days are short and i was at the office today... AND it was horribly, wonderfully, spooktacularly foggy all day... i have an awesome picture i took from inside the office where you can see NOTHING outside because of the fog...



anyhoo, this was taken on my way to work at stupid o'clock... there was fog and there are windows and there are lights and i like it...



feel free to scroll on by 🙃