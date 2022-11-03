Previous
window / lighting by northy
Photo 3888

window / lighting

yeah - totally cheating here... but hey - my project, my rules 🥴

for the one week only challenge... tonight's prompt is "window lighting"...

days are short and i was at the office today... AND it was horribly, wonderfully, spooktacularly foggy all day... i have an awesome picture i took from inside the office where you can see NOTHING outside because of the fog...

anyhoo, this was taken on my way to work at stupid o'clock... there was fog and there are windows and there are lights and i like it...

feel free to scroll on by 🙃
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
summerfield ace
the fog was beautiful but still eerie in the afternoon when the sun was shining. i've never known toronto to be in such a fog for so long! this is a good one, kiddo. aces!
November 4th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very sci-fi-ish! It's not cheating in my eyes. My "also-ran" was a shot of the window in the stairwell at work. Cool!
November 4th, 2022  
