Photo 3889
the bower
that would be saran wrap in the background creating a bokeh tent for them....
for the one week only challenge.. . tonight's prompt is "bokeh"...
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Canon EOS 70D
4th November 2022 8:45pm
Tags
horse
,
bokeh
,
dark horse
,
dark knight
,
saran wrap
,
two-5
