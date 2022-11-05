Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3890
the shadow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBnO9dw3n6A
probably makes more sense on black...
for the one week only challenge... today's prompt is minimalism...
btw... i've just started bw-76 with the theme of "film noir" photography... come play!!!!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47248/black-and-white-challenge-#76-%22film-noir%22
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4925
photos
333
followers
41
following
1065% complete
View this month »
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
3890
Latest from all albums
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
733
3889
3890
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
5th November 2022 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
sam
,
minimalism
,
minimal
,
shadow play
,
secret agent man
,
owo-5
summerfield
ace
finally, secret agent man makes an appearance. aces!
November 5th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
November 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close