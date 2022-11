for get pushed this week @dkbarnett challenged me to do a zoom ICM double exposure... the above is a first attempt... first image is a long exposure while walking down the (now) infamous hallway at work (i only had a fixed length lens with me)... the second is a reflection selfie in a window...a bit of a craptastic mess, but i really did find the exercise intriguing... i'll probably take another run at it on the weekend...(possibly better on black... or... you know... with your eyes closed 🙄)