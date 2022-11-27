for get pushed this week @dkbarnett challenged me to do a zoom ICM double exposure... i'm not quite sure this isn't a bit of a cheat, but it IS an in-camera double-exposure, and one of those images IS a zoom burst image, so i think it's fair game...
zoom burst is of the rabbit in silhouette... second image is a bit of play with light... i don't think i could have gotten this in one image, but i'm not sure - hence my uncertainty... it's a bit abstract, and there are definitely elements of craptastic mess here, but i do like it...