mythos by northy
Photo 3912

mythos

for get pushed this week @dkbarnett challenged me to do a zoom ICM double exposure... i'm not quite sure this isn't a bit of a cheat, but it IS an in-camera double-exposure, and one of those images IS a zoom burst image, so i think it's fair game...

zoom burst is of the rabbit in silhouette... second image is a bit of play with light... i don't think i could have gotten this in one image, but i'm not sure - hence my uncertainty... it's a bit abstract, and there are definitely elements of craptastic mess here, but i do like it...
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details

☠northy ace
@dkbarnett - 2nd attempt... thank you for this challenge... it was lots of fun to play with!!
November 27th, 2022  
