Photo 3915
the hungry tiger
still trying to catch up...
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4962
photos
334
followers
42
following
1075% complete
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
4th December 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Tags
tiger
,
zoo
Gerasimos Georg.
amazing b&w portrait
December 11th, 2022
