the eye (and whiskers) of the tiger... by northy
Photo 3913

the eye (and whiskers) of the tiger...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btPJPFnesV4

this week at 52frames the theme is animals... the extra challenge was to use a 400mm lens... so i took myself (and the monster lens) to the zoo this morning...
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

northy

Islandgirl ace
Impressive shot!
December 4th, 2022  
