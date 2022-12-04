Sign up
Photo 3913
the eye (and whiskers) of the tiger...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btPJPFnesV4
this week at 52frames the theme is animals... the extra challenge was to use a 400mm lens... so i took myself (and the monster lens) to the zoo this morning...
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4950
photos
333
followers
42
following
1072% complete
3906
3907
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
4th December 2022 11:30am
Tags
tiger
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2022-northy
,
songtitle-91
Islandgirl
ace
Impressive shot!
December 4th, 2022
