Photo 4000
raindrops keep falling on my head...
because i have no new ideas... carry on!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
4000
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd February 2023 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drops
,
penguin
,
refraction
,
raindrops
,
toy story
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeester penguin
,
ipad light
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2023-northy
,
songtitle-94
Walks @ 7
ace
The few drops that have the penguin's reflection is icing on the cake, fav.
February 24th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Nifty.
February 24th, 2023
