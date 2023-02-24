Sign up
Discuss
Photo 4001
fallen
this week at 52Frames the prompt is macro and the extra challenge is focus stacking... focus stacking, like colour, is something i can totally live without... so no - i did not in any way shape or form attempt focus stacking here 🤣
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd March 2023 9:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
queen
,
macro
,
dof
,
chess piece
,
dark lady
,
dark queen
,
52frames-2023-northy
