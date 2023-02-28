Previous
feeling tacky by northy
feeling tacky

desperately trying to round out the month...

still have to figure out what, if anything, i want to do about March... possibly i will just take pictures 🥴
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Suzanne ace
Love the caption and, of course, the pic!
March 3rd, 2023  
