Photo 4005
feeling tacky
desperately trying to round out the month...
still have to figure out what, if anything, i want to do about March... possibly i will just take pictures 🥴
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5046
photos
331
followers
45
following
1097% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd March 2023 9:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lights
,
macro
,
bokeh
,
dof
,
tack
,
thumb tack
,
52frames-2023-northy
Suzanne
ace
Love the caption and, of course, the pic!
March 3rd, 2023
