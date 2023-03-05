Previous
spy vs spy by northy
spy vs spy

this was going to be pure black on black... and i have a version that almost worked... but i like this one better...
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Babs ace
Like the title. One of the band members of Spy vs Spy, Mark Cuffe is the son of one of my good friends Jo.
March 7th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Love it.
March 7th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Cool.
March 7th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
They're back ... :)
March 7th, 2023  
