Photo 4010
spy vs spy
this was going to be pure black on black... and i have a version that almost worked... but i like this one better...
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
4
4
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
6th March 2023 10:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sam
,
low key
,
secret agent man
,
black on black
,
52frames-2023-northy
Babs
ace
Like the title. One of the band members of Spy vs Spy, Mark Cuffe is the son of one of my good friends Jo.
March 7th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Love it.
March 7th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Cool.
March 7th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
They're back ... :)
March 7th, 2023
