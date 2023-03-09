Sign up
Photo 4014
the giraffe
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
11th March 2023 5:26pm
giraffe
low key
Call me Joe
ace
The tiniest giraffe I ever seen 😍⭐️
March 11th, 2023
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
...loking for her way in the pitch black forest.
Great shot!
March 11th, 2023
Great shot!