Photo 4171
keepin' it super simple
for the circular minimalism theme...
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
22nd August 2023 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowl
,
chopsticks
,
circular
,
minimalism
,
minimal
,
white on white
,
minimal-41
Allison Williams
ace
Nice
August 23rd, 2023
