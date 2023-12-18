Sign up
Photo 4284
a slice of life...
another "just passing through shot"... always fascinated by the "glimpses"...
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
0
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5445
photos
306
followers
43
following
1173% complete
9
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro
18th December 2023 6:35pm
View Info
Public
train
,
street
,
subway
,
human element
,
nothing to see here... move along...
