Photo 4299
spy vs penguin
i really need to get out more....
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
light
lamppost
secret agent man
dollhouse furniture
toy penguin
meeeeeester penguin
dollhouse light
Steve Chappell
ace
This is awesome, very noir in a Mad-magazine sort of way
January 3rd, 2024
