Previous
Photo 4439
Born Ready
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGdHAyM6FZY
“I’ve been the last one standing
When all the giants fell…
… I am the unknown fighter
A dark horse coming for you…”
— Born Ready by Zayde Wolf
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
chess
,
dark-horse
,
chess-pieces
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2024-northy
Suzanne
ace
Love this moody shot and the sentiments
June 9th, 2024
