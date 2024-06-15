Sign up
Previous
Photo 4442
Greetings from Barcelona
The hotel we’re staying at has this swanky rooftop bar with a fantabulous view of the city… I have no clue what that building is and i am too jet lagged to try to figure it out….
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
2
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5626
photos
297
followers
43
following
1216% complete
View this month »
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
4440
4441
4442
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
15th June 2024 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
barcelona
,
northy-travelogue
Corinne C
ace
Awesome pic
June 15th, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
Great framing, really concentrates the attention on the workmanship of the building, and the different styles of the towers.
June 15th, 2024
