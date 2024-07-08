Sign up
Photo 4464
when the party's over...
a bit of wabi sabi... it's the candle from yesterday's shot... i like how forlorn it looked once blown out 🙃
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
☠northy
@northy
5658
295
43
19
1
365
E-M5MarkIII
7th July 2024 7:12pm
Tags
candle
wabi sabi
eotb
eotb-157
