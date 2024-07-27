Previous
cemetery by northy
cemetery

This was taken at the Melville White Church in Caledonia which is almost 200 years old…. Do you see the spider web hiding in plain site?
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@mcsiegle - not entirely planned, but i think it works?
July 27th, 2024  
