Previous
Photo 4484
cemetery
This was taken at the Melville White Church in Caledonia which is almost 200 years old…. Do you see the spider web hiding in plain site?
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5682
photos
294
followers
42
following
1228% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
27th July 2024 12:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cemetery
,
dof
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
get-pushed-625
☠northy
ace
@mcsiegle
- not entirely planned, but i think it works?
July 27th, 2024
