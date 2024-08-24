Previous
a little wonky by northy
Photo 4512

a little wonky

I found this art installation of three “drunken” lampposts on the Halifax waterfront endlessly fascinating….
24th August 2024

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
LTaylor
;)
August 25th, 2024  
