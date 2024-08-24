Sign up
Photo 4512
a little wonky
I found this art installation of three “drunken” lampposts on the Halifax waterfront endlessly fascinating….
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
lamppost
,
halifax
,
lampposts
,
northy-travelogue
LTaylor
ace
;)
August 25th, 2024
