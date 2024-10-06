Sign up
Photo 4552
even in the quietest of moments...
prompt on 52frames is "a quiet moment"... no clue what to do with that... so...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bfgu31KtKZE
(i'm pretty sure i had this album on 8-track🫣)
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5771
photos
280
followers
41
following
1247% complete
4545
4546
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4546
4547
4548
875
4549
4550
4551
4552
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
6th October 2024 7:50pm
Tags
doorway
,
hallway
,
selfie
,
selfie with a mask
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2024-northy
