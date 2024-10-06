Previous
even in the quietest of moments... by northy
even in the quietest of moments...

prompt on 52frames is "a quiet moment"... no clue what to do with that... so...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bfgu31KtKZE
(i'm pretty sure i had this album on 8-track🫣)
northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
