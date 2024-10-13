Previous
7 (c) by northy
Photo 4560

7 (c)

so named because it's the third iteration of the 7th attempt at editing this thing... an attempt at playing with Hockney... for the panorama prompt at 52F...
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Cool
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise