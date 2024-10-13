Sign up
Previous
Photo 4560
7 (c)
so named because it's the third iteration of the 7th attempt at editing this thing... an attempt at playing with Hockney... for the panorama prompt at 52F...
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
☠northy
Tags
architecture
,
joiner
,
composite
,
skywalk
,
craptastic mess
,
52frames-2024-northy
,
craptastic-mess
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
October 13th, 2024
