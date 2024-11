chasing rabbits...

the prompt for one week only is ICM... this is a composite... one pic where i was using my fish eye lens on a long exposure... holding the camera in one hand and the frame in the other... walking slowly down the hall... the second shot of me in the doorway...



i was trying to come up with something clever for the 52F prompt of fill the frame... not sure this quite does it, but i might post it anyway because at this point i like it better than anything else i've got!