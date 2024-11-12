Sign up
Photo 4590
dribble
for get pushed this week
@aecasey
challenged me to refraction... look closely 🥴...
(does rainX expire? i feel like it is not doing the job i've asked it to do 🤔)
(ps - don't look too closely... i started down the path of tidying stuff up but lost energy and patience after a couple minutes 🫣)
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5820
photos
277
followers
40
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
12th November 2024 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drops
,
droplets
,
refraction
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeester penguin
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
get-pushed-641
☠northy
ace
@aecasey
- and another one...
November 13th, 2024
