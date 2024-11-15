Previous
anyone for tea? by northy
Photo 4591

anyone for tea?

prompt at 52F this week is "perspective"... can you tell that the table is a dollhouse table?
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Babs ace
Very clever. I wouldn't have guessed the table is a dolls house table.

I think I will give tea a miss though you look quite creepy
November 17th, 2024  
