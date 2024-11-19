Sign up
Previous
Photo 4597
but is it art?
playing around with ICM and a fork... because... why not?
using this as an anchor for the next ICM challenge with the theme: "in the kitchen"... please come play along!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50004/icm-7-in-the-kitchen
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5827
photos
277
followers
40
following
1259% complete
4597
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
19th November 2024 8:58pm
fork
icm
northy-fork
Wendy
ace
This is awesome!
And you can tag it for this week's 52 Week Challenge as well!
November 20th, 2024
