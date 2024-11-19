Previous
but is it art? by northy
Photo 4597

but is it art?

playing around with ICM and a fork... because... why not?

using this as an anchor for the next ICM challenge with the theme: "in the kitchen"... please come play along!

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50004/icm-7-in-the-kitchen
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Wendy ace
This is awesome!
And you can tag it for this week's 52 Week Challenge as well!
November 20th, 2024  
