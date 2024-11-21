Previous
this is not a dream... by northy
Photo 4599

this is not a dream...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRHNi3QfFlE

another high key portrait effort using the vaseline-on-cling-wrap effect... in response to a comment from yesterday - i don't feel that much bravery is needed for this technique... the lens always feels pretty safe from the vaseline!
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1260% complete

L. H. ace
I was trying to be kinda funny. It was me. I read in a book there’s a way to use seaweed too but I don’t know if it’s on the lens.
November 22nd, 2024  
L. H. ace
Well I don’t plan on working every Saturday but I thought it might make you feel better paying me if I worked this Saturday. I don’t know. I’m just trying to make this work. I hope you get on in the electrican field. :)
November 22nd, 2024  
