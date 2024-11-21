Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4599
this is not a dream...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRHNi3QfFlE
another high key portrait effort using the vaseline-on-cling-wrap effect... in response to a comment from yesterday - i don't feel that much bravery is needed for this technique... the lens always feels pretty safe from the vaseline!
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5829
photos
277
followers
40
following
1260% complete
View this month »
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4597
4598
4599
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
21st November 2024 8:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
mask
,
high key
,
frame
,
distortion
,
selfie
,
vaseline
,
rabbit mask
,
northy-soundtrack
,
selfie in a rabbit mask
,
52frames-northy-2024
L. H.
ace
I was trying to be kinda funny. It was me. I read in a book there’s a way to use seaweed too but I don’t know if it’s on the lens.
November 22nd, 2024
L. H.
ace
Well I don’t plan on working every Saturday but I thought it might make you feel better paying me if I worked this Saturday. I don’t know. I’m just trying to make this work. I hope you get on in the electrican field. :)
November 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close