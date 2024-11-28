Previous
just the two of us by northy
Photo 4606

just the two of us

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw5OLnN7UvM

have you seen the news about the banana duct taped to the wall selling for over $6M? "eye of the beholder" and all that...
https://patch.com/us/across-america/banana-duct-taped-wall-sells-6-2m-weird-news-oddities

y'well, i was at a loss for something to shoot and needing to get out of my head for a bit tonight and this happened...

carry on!
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact