Previous
Photo 4607
insert title here
so i was going to call this "tonight's undead monkey" but it would take too much explaining as to what that even means...
alternatively i was going to tag for the song title challenge with the song "all by myself" - but that seems unnecessarily depressing
so i'll just leave it to your imagination and ingenuity to come up with an appropriate caption
happy Friday everyone!!!
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
2
2
☠northy
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5
2
2
365
OM-1MarkII
29th November 2024 8:46pm
Public
chair
shadow
low key
dollhouse chair
Allison Williams
Very subtle even without the deeper meaning.
November 30th, 2024
amyK
Beautifully done
November 30th, 2024
