insert title here by northy
insert title here

so i was going to call this "tonight's undead monkey" but it would take too much explaining as to what that even means...

alternatively i was going to tag for the song title challenge with the song "all by myself" - but that seems unnecessarily depressing

so i'll just leave it to your imagination and ingenuity to come up with an appropriate caption

happy Friday everyone!!!
29th November 2024

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Allison Williams
Very subtle even without the deeper meaning.
November 30th, 2024  
amyK
Beautifully done
November 30th, 2024  
