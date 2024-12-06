Previous
then and now... by northy
Photo 4614

then and now...

this armchair was abandoned on some mud flats at Humber Pay Park some time ago... no clue how long ago, but i have a picture of it from March 2021 so that might give you some idea...

"then" picture is here:
https://365project.org/northy/just-because/2021-03-28

(i don't think it's improved with age 🥴)
northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
