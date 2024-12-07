Previous
Next
the bridge to the bay by northy
Photo 4614

the bridge to the bay

Taken on Friday (Dec 27)…. This is the bridge between the Eaton Centre and the Bay…. It’s an interesting bit of architecture / design…
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact