with a touch of...

so... hmmmm... the prompt at 52F this week is "roll of 24"... the idea being that you can't take more than 24 shots - just like when one used film (personally, i'm pretty sure i recall rolls of 36, but whatevs)... anyhoo... at a total and complete loss for what to do - here are 23 shots of the hallway, smooshed together in PS using the difference layer style... for some reason - i like it... i was going to try to figure out a way to insert myself into the image and call it "23 and me", but i'm at the point where i just can't be bothered to try to make it work, so leaving it here...