Previous
with a touch of... by northy
Photo 4614

with a touch of...

so... hmmmm... the prompt at 52F this week is "roll of 24"... the idea being that you can't take more than 24 shots - just like when one used film (personally, i'm pretty sure i recall rolls of 36, but whatevs)... anyhoo... at a total and complete loss for what to do - here are 23 shots of the hallway, smooshed together in PS using the difference layer style... for some reason - i like it... i was going to try to figure out a way to insert myself into the image and call it "23 and me", but i'm at the point where i just can't be bothered to try to make it work, so leaving it here...
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Superb!
December 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Earthquake tremors affecting your hallway for 24 seconds?
December 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love it. It would look good too with you in the picture. You could take a photo of you use the quick selection tool in Photoshop to highlight you and then open this photo and then edit copy edit paste the photo of you into this one. fav
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact