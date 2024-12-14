Previous
the typewriter by northy
the typewriter

anyone remember these?
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

☠northy

Liz Milne ace
Ha! I have one 😻
December 15th, 2024  
summerfield ace
yup! learned how to type with it, 65 wpm, no errors. couldn't have long nails when using that. to go with carbon paper and onion skin paper, and at odd times the 'white-out'. 🤣
December 15th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lots of white out in my case. I never learned to touch type, kind of on purpose.
Being the only female in the group in a science program, I wanted to avoid being type cast into the role of ‘secretary’ for the group and figured the easiest way to do that was to be really bad at that job.
December 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Yes, brought back memories. Takes me back to schooldays when I learned to type on a typewriter similar to this one.
December 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Ah, the memories. Love the light, makes it mysterious.
December 15th, 2024  
