Photo 4619
You!
another random bit of black and white minimalism...
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5851
photos
276
followers
40
following
1265% complete
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
18th December 2024 7:01pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
penguin
,
minimalism
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeester penguin
,
52frames-2024-northy
