Previous
Photo 4624
time is just a point along a line
"Our time is just a point along a line
That runs forever with no end"
-- Lord Grenville by Al Stewart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-Fc6O7L5Uc
(admittedly the lyric doesn't quite work for an hourglass since the sand does eventually run out... but still...)
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
2
4
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
4
365
OM-1MarkII
20th December 2024 7:43pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
hourglass
,
minimalism
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2024-northy
Andy Oz
ace
That’s an awesome image, so crisp!
December 21st, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Awesome closeup, love it
December 21st, 2024
