time is just a point along a line by northy
Photo 4624

time is just a point along a line

"Our time is just a point along a line
That runs forever with no end"
-- Lord Grenville by Al Stewart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-Fc6O7L5Uc

(admittedly the lyric doesn't quite work for an hourglass since the sand does eventually run out... but still...)
Andy Oz ace
That’s an awesome image, so crisp!
December 21st, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Awesome closeup, love it
December 21st, 2024  
