Previous
Photo 4626
waiting
I was kinda fascinated by the door…. And the outlet in the wall…. And his boots 🙃
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2024 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
human-element
,
street-118
Babs
ace
What an interesting shot. So much to see in so little detail. Interesting position for a door. I wonder if the socket is for plugging in a heater because the chap sitting on the bench looks quite chilly.
December 23rd, 2024
