Previous
Photo 4631
when shall we three meet again?
suffering from a severe lack of phojo at the moment... this isn't quite what i was hoping to achieve but it's a photo, i took it today, and i'm going with it...
later all!
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
candle
,
chess
,
chess pieces
,
52frames-2024-northy
Andy Oz
ace
Phojo - nice word, know exactly what you mean! 😄
I like it, especially the faint shadow cast on the wall behind.
December 27th, 2024
I like it, especially the faint shadow cast on the wall behind.