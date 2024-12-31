Slideshow 2024

Hoping this works... it's been a couple years since i did one of these and thought i would try again hoping the process would have gotten easier... in some respects yes, in others... not so much... i could not for the life of me figure out how to get Lightroom to let me re-order my photos... anyhoo... that would be 2024 done, dusted and now i'm moving on...thanks everyone for your continued encouragement... i could not be doing this without you...happy new year all!btw, i've used this music before... i was trying to find something new but nothing really appealed...music credits:The Complex by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0