Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4642
the door ajar...
i decided i needed to take a picture today but had no idea what to shoot, so went with today's word which is "ajar"...
this is 6 shots of the door taken using the fish eye lens (just 'cuz), smooshed together in photoshop using the "screen" layer style... and a few tweaks in LR...
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5873
photos
277
followers
40
following
1271% complete
View this month »
4635
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
3rd January 2025 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
photoshop
,
layers
,
fish eye lens
,
fishy eye
,
jan25words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close