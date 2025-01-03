Previous
the door ajar... by northy
the door ajar...

i decided i needed to take a picture today but had no idea what to shoot, so went with today's word which is "ajar"...

this is 6 shots of the door taken using the fish eye lens (just 'cuz), smooshed together in photoshop using the "screen" layer style... and a few tweaks in LR...
